 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William breaks silence on what its like being a Prince: Video

William the Prince of Wales takes the public by surprise with his candid response to what its like being a prince

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Insights into royal life and what its been like, as the heir apparent and the Prince of England has just been revealed by Prince William, in the most cheeky way possible.

The Prince of Wales’ response shared during one of his trip to Scotland, with a group of school children, who seemed rather interested in his job description.

Even a video of that interaction left the internet a buzz and the TikTok clip has also gone viral since then.

For those unversed, the trip occurred on November 2nd, 2023 and was right alongside Kate Middleton.

In the clip a young girl can be seen asking the Prince of Wales, “is it tricky being a prince?”

Photo: Prince William
Photo: Prince William

He later turned the question onto the little girl in winter padding and asked, “What do you have lined up for the rest of the day.”

The monarch-to-be got rather candid in his reply at that time by leaning down towards the children.

To the candid question he responded by saying, “It's tricky being a pilot...how's that for an answer?”

Other questions asked during that time included his favorite football team as well.

Kate is also seen with a cameo in the clip and was asked who she was.

Her response to that was “Who am I? I'm married to William.” The squeals from the kids after the fact also led her to add, “I know! It was very nice to meet all of you.”

Photo: Prince William
Photo: Prince William


More From Entertainment:

Russell Brand lands in hot water again

Russell Brand lands in hot water again
Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end
Meghan Markle achieves ‘dominance, control, and power’ over Prince Harry? video

Meghan Markle achieves ‘dominance, control, and power’ over Prince Harry?
Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling ‘his silence’ to Netflix

Prince Harry betrays Princess Diana by selling ‘his silence’ to Netflix
Kate Middleton makes emotional plea in statement for important cause video

Kate Middleton makes emotional plea in statement for important cause
King Charles’ raw thoughts about ‘uninteresting’ Africa exposed amid Kenya tour

King Charles’ raw thoughts about ‘uninteresting’ Africa exposed amid Kenya tour
Queen Camilla is working day in and day out for King Charles

Queen Camilla is working day in and day out for King Charles
Meghan Markle accused of using close pal to criticize King Charles, Camilla? video

Meghan Markle accused of using close pal to criticize King Charles, Camilla?
King Charles avoided ‘controversy’ by not apologizing for British violence in Kenya video

King Charles avoided ‘controversy’ by not apologizing for British violence in Kenya
Kate Middleton is handling uncle’s ‘embarrassing’ tell-all video

Kate Middleton is handling uncle’s ‘embarrassing’ tell-all
Channing Tatum thrilled to be engaged to Zoe Kravitz despite marriage fears

Channing Tatum thrilled to be engaged to Zoe Kravitz despite marriage fears