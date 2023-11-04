Prince William breaks silence on what its like being a Prince: Video

William the Prince of Wales takes the public by surprise with his candid response to what its like being a prince

Insights into royal life and what its been like, as the heir apparent and the Prince of England has just been revealed by Prince William, in the most cheeky way possible.



The Prince of Wales’ response shared during one of his trip to Scotland, with a group of school children, who seemed rather interested in his job description.

Even a video of that interaction left the internet a buzz and the TikTok clip has also gone viral since then.

For those unversed, the trip occurred on November 2nd, 2023 and was right alongside Kate Middleton.

In the clip a young girl can be seen asking the Prince of Wales, “is it tricky being a prince?”

Photo: Prince William

He later turned the question onto the little girl in winter padding and asked, “What do you have lined up for the rest of the day.”

The monarch-to-be got rather candid in his reply at that time by leaning down towards the children.

To the candid question he responded by saying, “It's tricky being a pilot...how's that for an answer?”

Other questions asked during that time included his favorite football team as well.

Kate is also seen with a cameo in the clip and was asked who she was.

Her response to that was “Who am I? I'm married to William.” The squeals from the kids after the fact also led her to add, “I know! It was very nice to meet all of you.”



Photo: Prince William



