Shawn Levy dives into uncharted territory with Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See'

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently opened up about why he felt drawn towards a new Netflix miniseries, All the Light We Cannot See, even though it didn't align with the usual genre he goes for.



All the Light We Cannot See Plot Summary

The new miniseries is based on the best-selling novel of Anthony Doerr and takes place in the setting of ongoing World War II. It follows the story of a blind French teen named Marie-Laure's unlikely relationship with a German soldier, Werner.

Shawn Levy Shares His Thoughts

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker appeared in an interview with People Magazine where he stated, "I planned to produce the show or maybe direct an episode, but after reading its draft, I felt the need to do it myself."

Levy continued, "I loved the book. I loved the adaption." He established a connection between the miniseries and his prior work, stating that All the Light We Cannot See is fundamentally and unabashedly emotional.

The director is known for his projects like Stranger Things, Deadpool, and Cheaper by the Dozen, stating, "It was just a very different kind of storytelling for me," adding that all of his things tend to have a pretty warm heart at their centre.

All the Light We Cannot See, starring Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, and Aria Mia Loberti, is currently streaming on Netflix.

All the Light We Cannot See Official Trailer



