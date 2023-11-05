'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' out this Friday

File Footage Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

Olivia Rodrigo joins The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiers her new solo song Can’t Catch Me Now.

The song was released on 3rd November on Olivia Rodrigo's official YouTube handle.

Within a span of two days, the video has crossed over 4 million views with approximately 34 thousand thumbs up from the listeners on YouTube.

The Traitor songstress wrote the fierce lyrics for this song along with the American songwriter Daniel Nigro.

Listen to the soundtrack now!

The previous soundtracks for the trilogy series The Hunger Games included music by Coldplay, Bat for Lashes, the Weeknd, the National, Lorde, Chvrches, Haim, Charli XCX, Patti Smith, and Arcade Fire.



For the unversed, the Grammy Award winner has given many hits to the music industry, including Drivers License, Good 4 U, Vampire, Traitor, Déjà vu, and Bad Idea Right? to name a few.



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Trailer

The upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is slated to be released in cinemas worldwide on 17th November 2023. The prequel features Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and the Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage in the lead roles.

Watch the second trailer for the anticipated movie now!







