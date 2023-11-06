Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued

When two bitter exes meet, what would be their greetings to each other? Ariana Madix has just the answer for that, following an encounter with Tom Sandoval on the red carpet at Bravocon 2023 on November 4.



The Vanderpump Rules told E! News, "He came on this press line and called me 'stank face' right after," she alleged, "so I don't think he was planning to [give me an apology]."

Her co-star, Katie Maloney, backed the reality star, expressing her disgust, saying, "That man wouldn't know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn't capable."

Meanwhile, on the Pump Rules panel, the 38-year-old claimed that her estranged-ex still did not offer a genuine apology over his cheating scandal.

Defending himself, Tom stressed that, in hindsight, he would not have let the situation sour so badly.

"I would have done things differently," he told the panel.

Adding, "I can't change what happened. I'd rather stand here and face it. I don't know what you do."