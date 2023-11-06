 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued

Ariana Madix shares Tom Sandoval's alleged condescending words to her at a recent event

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued

When two bitter exes meet, what would be their greetings to each other? Ariana Madix has just the answer for that, following an encounter with Tom Sandoval on the red carpet at Bravocon 2023 on November 4.

The Vanderpump Rules told E! News, "He came on this press line and called me 'stank face' right after," she alleged, "so I don't think he was planning to [give me an apology]."

Her co-star, Katie Maloney, backed the reality star, expressing her disgust, saying, "That man wouldn't know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn't capable."

Meanwhile, on the Pump Rules panel, the 38-year-old claimed that her estranged-ex still did not offer a genuine apology over his cheating scandal.

Defending himself, Tom stressed that, in hindsight, he would not have let the situation sour so badly.

"I would have done things differently," he told the panel.

Adding, "I can't change what happened. I'd rather stand here and face it. I don't know what you do."

More From Entertainment:

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years
Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work
Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night
Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment

Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment
Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider
2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston "shed most tears" amid Matthew Perry's addiction
Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie

Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie