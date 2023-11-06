Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both became each other's support system after Justin Timberlake 'mistreated' them

Britney Spears reportedly bonded with Janet Jackson over being mistreated by Justin Timberlake.

In her biography The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old singer revealed how the Cry Me a River singer "didn't want to be a father" and made her get an abortion, allegedly cheated on her, and then broke up with her via text message.

On the other hand, Janet faced humiliation after Justin tore her costume and contributed to an explicit wardrobe malfunction on live television during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which tarnished her career for several decades.

According to an insider who spoke to The Mirror, both the singers felt “he had a lot to gain by tearing them both down” as they added, "Janet reached out to offer her support and encouragement to Britney who felt like she was being attacked by the same PR machine.”

“Janet wanted Britney to know that she is here for her because they have a shared experience as the latter felt appalled by the Super Bowl incident,” the tipster concluded.

Amidst the backlash, Justin went on a vacation with his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico as he has also disabled comments on his Instagram.