 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both became each other's support system after Justin Timberlake 'mistreated' them

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson bonded over hate for Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears reportedly bonded with Janet Jackson over being mistreated by Justin Timberlake.

In her biography The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old singer revealed how the Cry Me a River singer "didn't want to be a father" and made her get an abortion, allegedly cheated on her, and then broke up with her via text message.

On the other hand, Janet faced humiliation after Justin tore her costume and contributed to an explicit wardrobe malfunction on live television during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which tarnished her career for several decades.

According to an insider who spoke to The Mirror, both the singers felt “he had a lot to gain by tearing them both down” as they added, "Janet reached out to offer her support and encouragement to Britney who felt like she was being attacked by the same PR machine.”

“Janet wanted Britney to know that she is here for her because they have a shared experience as the latter felt appalled by the Super Bowl incident,” the tipster concluded.

Amidst the backlash, Justin went on a vacation with his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico as he has also disabled comments on his Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider
2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston "shed most tears" amid Matthew Perry's addiction
Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie

Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie
Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up
What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala