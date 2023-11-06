 
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Kate Middleton’s love for sports has taken a different turn.

The Princess of Wales admitted she has developed a hobby of cold swimming in recent months and shared how husband, Prince William, dreads the activity.

During an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast in September, the Princess of Wales told Mike Tindall: "The colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's like, 'Catherine, you're crazy.' And it's dark, and it's raining."

This comes a year after Kate revealed she owns different bathing suits with her swimming g costumes.

A local at the time told PEOPLE: "She said she wears one of them when she goes cold water swimming."

