Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

Kate Middleton reveals Prince William is shocked by her interest in sports

Kate Middleton’s love for sports has taken a different turn.

The Princess of Wales admitted she has developed a hobby of cold swimming in recent months and shared how husband, Prince William, dreads the activity.

During an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast in September, the Princess of Wales told Mike Tindall: "The colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's like, 'Catherine, you're crazy.' And it's dark, and it's raining."

This comes a year after Kate revealed she owns different bathing suits with her swimming g costumes.

A local at the time told PEOPLE: "She said she wears one of them when she goes cold water swimming."