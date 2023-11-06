 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy

The 44-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star feels so blessed

Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and it has been reported that she is over the moon after becoming a mom to a newborn again.

Both celebrities are already parents as they share kids with their former partners. Kourtney is mother to three kids: Sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. 

Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney is over the moon after giving birth

According to People Magazine, the couple has named their son Rocky 13 Barker. The publication quoted a source saying, "Kourtney is over the moon about her son's arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end, but she is now happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy."

The 44-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star feels so blessed.

Travis Barker obsessed with his newborn son

The insider added, "Travis keeps being amazing as he brings her favourite and healthy food to the hospital."

The insider said that the 47-year-old drummer is obsessed with their baby boy, and he makes sure that his wife gets everything she needs. 

