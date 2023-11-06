King Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet for nearly two years

Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ King Charles yet again over Lilibet, Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly left his father King Charles ‘disappointed’ yet again over Archie and Lilibet after his son rejected the monarch’s invitation to attend his birthday party in UK.



According to report by the People Magazine, per Sunday Times, Harry “turned down” an offer to celebrate King Charles 75th birthday with close family and friends following an increasingly turbulent period in their relationship.

The publication further claimed Harry received the invitation to join in the low-key festivities at Clarence House for King Charles’ landmark 75th birthday but has no plans to attend.

King Charles will celebrate his birthday on November 14 with a small gathering of family and close friends, however, he will be missing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet yet again.

Earlier, when Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his family in May, the monarch was said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see the Duchess of Sussex or his grandchildren.

An insider had told The Sun at that time that King Charles is “happy” that Prince Harry will travel to the UK to be at the coronation.

The source said: “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’, will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.”

However, the source further said, “It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

In August, royal expert Angela Levin had also claimed: “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there (for his birthday).”