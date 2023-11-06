Kim Kardashian spills which kid is not feeling the 'holiday' vibes

Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder, is known for her extravagant lifestyle and her penchant for making every holiday a memorable one.

However, it seems not everyone in her household shares her enthusiasm for the festivities. The reality TV star recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her family's Halloween celebration, and it's evident that one of her children isn't the biggest fan of the holiday.

In the photos she posted, Kim's two youngest children, 5-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm, are seen in their Halloween costumes. While Psalm embraced the spirit of Halloween with not one but two costumes, Chicago took a more low-key approach.

Psalm started the day as a ninja turtle, his face painted green, and dressed in a full-body turtle costume. Later, he transformed into a member of the Los Angeles fire department, complete with his very own firetruck. His enthusiasm for Halloween was undeniable.

On the other hand, Chicago opted for simplicity, donning a kitten and ghost costume. Her kitten outfit consisted of sweatpants, a white tank top, fluffy pink ears, and face paint, while her ghost costume featured a white dress with poofy sleeves and white cowboy boots.

Kim Kardashian affectionately captioned the post, "The cutest Ninja Turtle and Firemen and a little ghost and kitty who doesn't like to dress up for Halloween." It's clear that Chicago might not be as excited about Halloween as her siblings.

While Chicago might be a bit reserved when it comes to Halloween, Kim's older children, North and Saint, fully embraced the holiday. North sported various elaborate costumes, including one where she channeled her rapper dad, Kanye West.



Meanwhile, Saint made a striking appearance as a zombie version of soccer player Neymar Jr.



In the Kardashian-West household, Halloween is a time for creativity and fun, but it's also a reminder that each child has their own unique way of celebrating, just like Chicago's more understated approach to the holiday.

