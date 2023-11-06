 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle wants materialistic gains out of marriage with Prince Harry

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle has been accused of using Prince Harry for personal gains.

The Duchess of Sussex has ‘gotten what she wanted’ from Prince Harry, says Canadian Graydon Carter and is making marriage count in ‘years.’

The former Vanity Fair editor reveals: “I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades.

“I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily.”

He then mocked: “If there is a Real Housewives of Montecito show in the works, she’d be a shoo-in.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 in St.George’s Chapel. The couple fled to America in 2020 after quitting their duties as senior royals.

