Jessica Mulroney is the daughter-in-law of a former Canadian prime minister

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's presence in Las Vegas at the same time has drawn the media's attention, with a British outlet commenting the former friends avoided an awkward run.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to Vegas to attend one of Katy Perry's concert.

In footage shared online, the pair were seen enjoying the concert from their front seats of a section at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday night.

Meghan's former friend Jessica Mulroney, was also in Vegas to attend to business in the city.

Daily Mail wrote, "The duo, who have known each other for over a decade, were at one point joined at the hip, but it would seem the friendship between Meghan and her stylist bestie has cooled over the years - and despite the coincidental crossover, there was no evidence of a meet up between the two."

Other media outlets also published stories on the former friends' presence in Vegas.

Meghan and Jessica met on the set of Suits when the latter worked as the actress’ stylist. From there, their friendship quickly blossomed.

Jessica was even present at Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, where the mother of three children had major roles in the ceremony. Her daughter, Ivy, was a bridesmaid, while her twin sons, John and Brian, were page boys.

But their friendship hit a snag in 2020 when Mulroney was accused of showing “white privilege” amid the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death.

Jessica Mulroney recently shared a picture of her grandmother Mila Mulroney with Princess Diana and King Charles to her Instagram stories.

In the picture, Mila, the wife of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney was praised for being "incredibly stylish".

She posted the picture with the caption "this" along with a heart emoji.

Her post was seen as a cryptic message shared with an aim to show her loyalties to King Charles and the royal family amid their feud with Meghan Markle.





