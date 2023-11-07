 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Melanie Walker

Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'

Hugh Jackman has reportedly prepared an iron-clad NDA for his estranged wife Deborra Lee Furness amid divorce

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Hugh Jackman offers Deborra Lee millions in exchange for 'staying quiet'

Hugh Jackman reportedly wants his estranged wife Deborra Lee Furness to sign a million dollar deal in exchange for staying silent.

According to Radar Online, the X-Men star is ready to give the Australian actress a fortune worth $100 million only if she never tells anyone about "the secrets they shared" during their 27 years of marriage.

Sources told The National Enquirer that to strengthen the agreement, Hugh has an ironclad non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ready for Deborra and she'll get the money after she agrees to protect their intimate life from paparazzi and tabloids.

An insider told the outlet, "This move is less about the financial aspect and more about retaining control. Hugh's concern has never been money, but rather control."

Moreover, the tipsters said that Hugh, who has been spending a lot of time with his pal Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, has a lot of secrets and doesn't want them to get exposed.

"Let's just say Deb will not need to worry about getting a job. She'll have enough money for the rest of her life if she signs an airtight NDA."

Moreover, the source shared that they do not have a prenup and Hugh is willing to settle with his $100 million provided she abides by the agreement.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement to People, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

