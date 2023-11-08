 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Timbaland rips into Britney Spears shows signs of past bad blood?

Timbaland blasts Britney Spears for her memoir as the latter previously “dissed” him in her music career choice

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

It appears Timbaland has an axe to grind with Britney Spears after he suggested his longtime collaborator Justin Timberlake should muzzled the megastar, given the latter seemingly ditched him to work with someone else fifteen years ago.

In 2007, the music producer told MTV that the Toxic hitmaker "dissed" him and her ex-boyfriend. As she decided to work with his former protégé Danja to release her record-breaking album Breakout.

Given the history, between the duo, the latest remarks by the super-producer apparently have shone a light on past alleged bad blood.

Speaking at a panel titled Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation, the 51-year-old said the Grammy winner has gone “crazy” following a question from the audience on his thoughts on the headline-making book.

As the roar of laughter subsided, he continued, “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that."

Not to mention, Timbaland called the year-old memoir a ploy for attention, according to Page Six.

“You know what? We live in the age of social media and … everybody want[s] to go viral. I get it, because that’s the way you make money, [is to] go viral,” he said. 

