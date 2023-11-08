Ariana Grande over the moon after idol praise

Looks like Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies's Halloween stunt featuring in Showgirls avatar caught many eyeballs, including the original lead star from the 1995 erotic thriller movie, Elizabeth Berkley.



Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old gushed over the Thank U, Next singer’s outstanding “attention to detail” to create some of the film’s iconic scenes.

“This past week, the magical @arianagrande recreated my #Nomi for #halloween with all the love and attention to detail that only an artist with her heart and creative genius could do,” the actress penned.

She continued, “I adore you, @arianagrande, and love how you and @lizgillz had fun with #nomiandcrystal in a way that only you two could.”

Elated by Elizabeth's warm words, the Grammy winner thanked the star, writing, “You are simply the most gorgeous ever! We love you so much and had so much fun paying homage to you both. Thank you for changing us forever with your brilliant and iconic Nomi.”

