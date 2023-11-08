 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Why Jennifer Aniston's confrontation hit Matthew Perry so hard?

Matthew Perry wrote in his memoir that he was 'devastated' when Jennifer Anniston asked him about his drinking

In his book, Matthew Perry wrote that he was “devastated” when Jennifer Anniston asked him about his drinking while filming Friends.

The 54-year-old actress, who portrayed Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, approached the late actor “in a kind of weird but loving way.”

In his all-tell memoir Friends, Lovers, and Big Terrible Thing, Matthew wrote, “She came up to me and said, ’I know you’re drinking. We can smell it,’ the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer.”

Matthew said that the confrontation had an influence because he had just “gotten over her” as she was romantically involved with Brad Pitt at the time.

“‘I know I’m drinking too much,’ I said, ‘but I don’t exactly know what to do about it,'” he recalled telling Jennifer.

Matthew, who died on October 28, revealed in an interview with People that he went to rehab 15 times and spent $9 million on his recovery.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled his cause of death as deferred while marking his drug tests negative.

Jennifer was reportedly one of the first people to appear at his funeral last week at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, and according to Page Six, “she kept to herself.”

Sources privy to the outlet claimed that she and Courtney Cox are reeling the most, “Jen is probably the one who is struggling more acutely.”

