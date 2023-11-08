The apology comes after the music producer tried speaking for Justin Timberlake and offended Britney Spears' fans

Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment

Music producer Timbaland apologized to Britney Spears for his remarks when he tried defending his collaborator Justin Timberlake.

The apology comes after he was asked about Britney’s recent memoir The Woman In Me during a panel titled Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation, and he replied saying: “She’s gone crazy.”

As the audience laughed at his remark, Timbaland continued: “I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that.'"

In her biography, Britney alleged that the Cry Me a River singer made her get an abortion when they dated from 1999 to 2002. She also accused him of cheating on her and added that he broke up with her via text message.

Since the revelations, the former NSYNC singer has been facing backlash from her fans which allegedly made him go away to Mexico on vacation, with his wife and children.

After the 51-year-old drew flak, he went live on TikTok and said: “Sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her. You have a voice. You speak what you wanna speak. Who am I to tell you what not to say?”

Suggesting that people should also hear Justin’s side, he concluded: “Can we all agree to say this is that and that's this? That's just how I am, so I apologize to the Britney fans and her."

