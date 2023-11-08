 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

'Greys Anatomy' Patrick Dempsey sparks rib tickling laughter over 'smoking' title

After Patrick Dempsey bagged a famous title for his good luck, he shared how his family laughed about the win

After Patrick Dempsey bagged a famous title for his good looks, he shared how his family couldn't believe that he had won.

Jimmy Kimmel Live announced the Grey’s Anatomy alum as People’s "Sexiest Man Alive 2023" during the Tuesday night episode.

While appearing on the show, Patrick addressed his nomination and how his folks laughed about it, “They were like, seriously, no, who is it? Then reality came crashing in.”

Jimmy questioned what took the outlet so long, “I don’t know. I’m just happy they decided that it was me this year. I’m very grateful,” Patrick replied jokingly.

The host complimented him saying that he keeps getting handsome, “It’s like uncorking a bottle of fine wine. They decided to just wait until the right year. Hello McDreamy!”

Before acclaiming the smoking title, Patrick had been featured in People Magazine’s "Sexiest Man Alive" issue but never took the title.

“They put you on the cover with George Clooney and when Matt Damon won the sexiest man alive. Now here you are with the whole cover,” Jimmy remarked. “Never give up on the dream,” Patrick concluded with a laugh.

