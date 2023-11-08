 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities

The Duke of Sussex’s biographer is allegedly at risk of seeing a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities play out

Eloise Wells Morin

The Duke of Sussex’s biographer is allegedly at risk of seeing a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities play out.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the Palace’s bid to “robustly” rebuke any claims of racism and said, “Palace aides have said they are unlikely to comment on the book” but “any charges of racism will be ‘robustly rebutted’” according to the Daily Mail.

In response to this news she turned to her piece and said, “‘robustly rebutted’ might not exactly sound like a full-blow declaration of hostilities but there is a whiff of royal grapeshot here.”

“It would be nigh on impossible to calculate how many stories I’ve written charting the downward spiral of Charles and Harry’s relationship but, hold on tight, it sounds like it’s only getting worse,” she also added before signing off. 

