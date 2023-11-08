Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?

Taylor Swift has landed in Argentina to continue her Eras Tour amid Travis Kelce romance

Pop megastar Taylor Swift touched down in Argentina on Wednesday ahead of her highly anticipated Eras Tour performances this week. However, NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce was noticeably absent from her private jet arrival in Buenos Aires.

Fans of Swift swarmed the tarmac hoping to catch a glimpse of both her and Kelce, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not emerge from the plane. Swift slowly made her way to an SUV waiting to whisk her away, shielding herself with an umbrella amid the frenzy.

Kelce, who has been linked to Swift for several months, fueled speculation about joining her for the tour dates on his podcast "New Heights" this week.

While coy about concrete plans, the athlete expressed focusing on rest during his team's bye week to be in top form for an upcoming rivalry game.

“You just don’t know how healthy you’re gonna be or how you’re gonna feel whether you’re winning or losing,” he said, adding, “I’m not trying to go and f–king be out and about if we’re out here losing.”

Reports last month indicated Kelce was aiming to make the trip overseas to support Swift. An insider shared the couple was striving to attend each other's career endeavors whenever feasible, describing their bond as "very serious" and commitment to one another as "all in."

Swift has three shows scheduled in Argentina through Saturday. It remains unseen if Kelce will ultimately make an appearance. For now, the performer is prepping to delight her South American fans, hitting the stage solo as speculation about her high-profile relationship continues off the football field.