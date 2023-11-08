 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher

Taylor Swift remained mum on political hot potatoes for most of her career. However, recently, she was standing up for progressive causes——much to the chagrin of the conservatives.

In the latest, a MAGA champion, Hank Kunneman, accused the Grammy winner of promoting Satanism in her concerts and worked in tandem with Pfizer.

Calling out the pharmaceutical company, the 50-year-old said, "Have you ever noticed how everything on TV is supported by Pfizer?"

Referring to recent appearances of the Carolina hitmaker in Travis Kelce games, he said, "What's up with this whole thing now with the Kansas City Chiefs that everyone is celebrating some lady, some girl?"

He continued, "If you look at her concerts man, she does Satanic rituals and witchcraft. Why would you want to put that stuff in your home?"

Doubling down on her allegations, the fiery preacher asked, "You don't think there's a connection somewhere?"

Notably, the 33-year-old recently promoted the Pfizer coronavirus and flu vaccines.

Besides his toxic-laden rhetoric, the netizens hit out Hank.

The Newsweek assorted the following comments.

"Taylor Swift is the best role model for girls in America at this time," one user typed.

Another added, "Taylor Swift is using her celebrity status to help people register to vote, and MAGA Christians are claiming that she's using Satanic power over people going to her concerts."

"false prophet and lying tongue," a third roiled.

Someone else commented, "Hank Kunneman and MAGA pastors are all liars spreading hate and ignorance."

