SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has recently announced the end of their months-long strike as they have struck a new tentative deal with AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), an organisation representing Hollywood's major studios.



Taking to Twitter, the official SAF-AFTRA account announced the end of their strike. They wrote, "Dear SAG-AFTRA Members: Following a meeting Monday night with AMPTP, the TV/Theatrical Negotiation Committee spent 10 hours deliberating today. We will continue on Wednesday."

The guild thanked the actors for firmly standing with them, stating, "We appreciate your patience and support while we finish our work."

They concluded their statement by mentioning, "In solidarity and gratitude, Your TV/Theatrical Negotiation Committee."

This announcement marks the end of the 118-day strike by the Hollywood actors. The details of the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Fans welcome the agreement between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP

The agreement has been welcomed by the fans as many of them expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the SAG-AFTRA tweet.

One netizen wrote, "Audience member here. I'll actually enjoy a show knowing the performers are getting fair compensation. Stay Strong."

Another blasted AMPTP, saying, "You all got this. Take those AMPTP nerds to the mat."

A third Tweep wrote, "You all deserve to get what you're asking for and more."