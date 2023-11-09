 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios

The guild thanked the actors for firmly standing with them, stating, 'We appreciate your patience and support'

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has recently announced the end of their months-long strike as they have struck a new tentative deal with AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), an organisation representing Hollywood's major studios.

SAG-AFTRA ends their 118-day strike

Taking to Twitter, the official SAF-AFTRA account announced the end of their strike. They wrote, "Dear SAG-AFTRA Members: Following a meeting Monday night with AMPTP, the TV/Theatrical Negotiation Committee spent 10 hours deliberating today. We will continue on Wednesday."

The guild thanked the actors for firmly standing with them, stating, "We appreciate your patience and support while we finish our work."

SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios

They concluded their statement by mentioning, "In solidarity and gratitude, Your TV/Theatrical Negotiation Committee."

This announcement marks the end of the 118-day strike by the Hollywood actors. The details of the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Fans welcome the agreement between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP

The agreement has been welcomed by the fans as many of them expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the SAG-AFTRA tweet. 

One netizen wrote, "Audience member here. I'll actually enjoy a show knowing the performers are getting fair compensation. Stay Strong."

Another blasted AMPTP, saying, "You all got this. Take those AMPTP nerds to the mat."

A third Tweep wrote, "You all deserve to get what you're asking for and more." 

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic

Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic
Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed
Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga video

Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga
A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony
King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren

King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren
Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change

Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change
Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense

Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense
The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship

The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship
Prince William reveals why he is patron of less charities: 'Focus'

Prince William reveals why he is patron of less charities: 'Focus'
Prince William, Kate Middleton trying 'odd' ways to seem relatable to youngsters

Prince William, Kate Middleton trying 'odd' ways to seem relatable to youngsters
Zac Efron faces vicious trolling over changed appearance after accident

Zac Efron faces vicious trolling over changed appearance after accident
Kourtney Kardashian turns baby boy's birth to business

Kourtney Kardashian turns baby boy's birth to business