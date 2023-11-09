 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kris Jenner 'pressures' Kendall Jenner to have a baby

In this week's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kris Jenner confronted Kendall Jenner about her plans to 'settle down'

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Kris Jenner pressures Kendall Jenner to have a baby
Kris Jenner 'pressures' Kendall Jenner to have a baby 

Kris Jenner recently confronted Kendall Jenner over plans to settle down and have a baby amid her ongoing romance with Bad Bunny.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel celebrated the birth of her pony as Kris and Khloe Kardashian surprise her with a cake.

“So my baby horse was born. I think I have the most gorgeous baby, and I know everyone says that about their children but I really believe that I have the most gorgeous horse baby,” Kendall says during a confession.

While celebrating her pet's birth, the Kardashians matriarch shares she had a dream about her 28-year-old daughter having a baby.

“With who?” asks Kendall to which Kris replied that it wasn’t that clear but she just saw her with one and continued to ask if she plans to have a child one day.

“Of course. Three max. I’m cool with two, though. I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that,” replied Kendall, who is currently dating the Puerto Rican rapper

In another confessional, Kris expressed she wishes to see her daughter with a baby, “I know we’re all different, but me personally, I would love to see Kendall have a baby, and she’d be such a good mommy.”

The Skims model tells her mother that right now she’s just enjoying her life and the freedom that comes with it, “The ease in just picking up and going somewhere - I just like that right now.’

Kendall further ensures Kris, saying: “I swear I got this, and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry appears ‘downcast’ in first appearance after King Charles birthday snub video

Prince Harry appears ‘downcast’ in first appearance after King Charles birthday snub
Robert Di Niro came off as 'terrifying' to Anne Hathaway on 'The Intern' set

Robert Di Niro came off as 'terrifying' to Anne Hathaway on 'The Intern' set
Prince William, Kate Middleton is causing isolation and anger

Prince William, Kate Middleton is causing isolation and anger
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?
Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup video

Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup
Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour

Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour
‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir

‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir
Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic

Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic
SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios video

SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios
Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed
Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga video

Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga
A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony