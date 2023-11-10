The Jumanji star revealed several political parties contacted him at the end of 2022 to run for Oval Office

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson running for US president's office?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the WWE turned Hollywood megastar, has recently taken the internet by storm, revealing that several political parties have contacted him to take a leap forward towards politics and run for the Oval Office.



In 2021, the New York Times published a survey claiming that 46% of Americans would vote for Dwayne if he ran for the president of the United States.

Political parties contacted Dwayne to run for the U.S. Oval Office

The actor appeared in an interview with Trevor Noah on What Now? podcast and said, "The poll was very interesting. I was really moved by that. And I was really uh, blown away. I was really honoured."

The Jumanji star revealed several political parties contacted him at the end of 2022, citing the poll results, adding, "It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue."

Dwayne hints at running for President's seat

Responding to the host's question that he would run for president's seat, Dwayne replied, "My goal has never been to be in politics. Matter of fact, there are a lot of things about politics that I hate."

Later in the interview, the Hollywood actor said, "I would reconsider the decision regarding running for the president office if people are really passionate about my candidacy."