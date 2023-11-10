Netflix 'Avatar The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to air on Netflix next February
Friday, November 10, 2023
Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
The one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser for the highly anticipated series features Aang with his friends Katara, Sokka, and the main antagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Lord Ozai.
The pack of three can also be seen riding the flying bison Appa in the fun-packed trailer.
The life-like adaptation of the hit animated series has been directed by Goi and Roseanne Liang.
In order to maintain the balance and peace of the world, Aang, with Katara and Sokka by his side, embark on a journey to master the four classical elements.
However, the pack faces constant pursuit from Zuko, the banished Fire Nation crown prince who is in search of redemption.
The cast includes the names of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, and Daniel Dae Kim.
Gordon Cormier features in the series as the protagonist and an air nomad named Aang.
The lead role of Katara, Aang's friend, is portrayed by Kiawentiio.
Dallas Liu plays the role of the son of Fire Lord Ozai as Prince Zuko.
The pivotal character of Sokka in the Netflix series is played by Ian Ousley.
Daniel Dae Kim plays the major antagonist Fire Lord Ozai in the series.
The series is slated to be made available on Netflix on February 22, 2024.
The trailer for the series can be watched through the link below.