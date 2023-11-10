'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to air on Netflix next February

File Footage Netflix 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' : Plot, Cast, Trailer and More!

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser for the highly anticipated series features Aang with his friends Katara, Sokka, and the main antagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Lord Ozai.

The pack of three can also be seen riding the flying bison Appa in the fun-packed trailer.

The life-like adaptation of the hit animated series has been directed by Goi and Roseanne Liang.

Plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender

In order to maintain the balance and peace of the world, Aang, with Katara and Sokka by his side, embark on a journey to master the four classical elements.

However, the pack faces constant pursuit from Zuko, the banished Fire Nation crown prince who is in search of redemption.

Cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender

The cast includes the names of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ian Ousley, and Daniel Dae Kim.

1. Gordon Cormier

Gordon Cormier features in the series as the protagonist and an air nomad named Aang.



2. Kiawentiio

The lead role of Katara, Aang's friend, is portrayed by Kiawentiio.



3. Dallas Liu

Dallas Liu plays the role of the son of Fire Lord Ozai as Prince Zuko.



4. Ian Ousley

The pivotal character of Sokka in the Netflix series is played by Ian Ousley.



5. Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim plays the major antagonist Fire Lord Ozai in the series.



Release Date of Avatar: The Last Airbender Unveiled

The series is slated to be made available on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Official Trailer of Avatar: The Last Airbender Out

The trailer for the series can be watched through the link below.



