Travis Barker has previously called Kim Kardashian an 'eye candy and admitted they had a few meals together

Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?

Ever since the resurgence of Travis Barker's past remarks, describing Kim Kardashian as “eye candy,” fans have been speculating about a potential strain in Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her sister.



Travis, who confessed in his memoir to secretly admiring the Skims founder while dating Paris Hilton in 2006, has fueled speculation about a romantic connection between him and Kim.

Some even speculated that the ongoing war between Kim and Kourtney is because of Travis’ comments. However, the Blink-182 drummer denied the rumors in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

He stated, “You give people a little information, and they think they’ve solved the mystery of 'This is why they’re fighting.”

“That’s [my wife’s] sister,” he added. “She knows [Kim and I] used to talk. Nothing bad was going on.”

An insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Kourtney “believes” Travis, stating, “Despite all the gossip, she says she doesn’t for a second think that Travis slept with Kim.”

The insider added, “Kourtney wasn’t involved with Travis at the time, but both he and Kim would have told Kourtney the truth if they had hooked up.”

As for the root cause of the feud between the famous Kardashian sisters, the insider dismissed Travis's involvement.

However, whenever Kim, Kourtney and Travis are in the same room, “things get very tense,” the insider noted, adding, “everyone walks on eggshells.”

The source mentioned, “Travis is just hoping it all blows over.”