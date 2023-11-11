 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?

Travis Barker has previously called Kim Kardashian an 'eye candy and admitted they had a few meals together

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?
Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?

Ever since the resurgence of Travis Barker's past remarks, describing Kim Kardashian as “eye candy,” fans have been speculating about a potential strain in Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her sister.

Travis, who confessed in his memoir to secretly admiring the Skims founder while dating Paris Hilton in 2006, has fueled speculation about a romantic connection between him and Kim.

Some even speculated that the ongoing war between Kim and Kourtney is because of Travis’ comments. However, the Blink-182 drummer denied the rumors in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

He stated, “You give people a little information, and they think they’ve solved the mystery of 'This is why they’re fighting.”

“That’s [my wife’s] sister,” he added. “She knows [Kim and I] used to talk. Nothing bad was going on.”

An insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Kourtney “believes” Travis, stating, “Despite all the gossip, she says she doesn’t for a second think that Travis slept with Kim.”

The insider added, “Kourtney wasn’t involved with Travis at the time, but both he and Kim would have told Kourtney the truth if they had hooked up.”

As for the root cause of the feud between the famous Kardashian sisters, the insider dismissed Travis's involvement.

However, whenever Kim, Kourtney and Travis are in the same room, “things get very tense,” the insider noted, adding, “everyone walks on eggshells.”

The source mentioned, “Travis is just hoping it all blows over.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours
Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question video

Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms
2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list

2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list
Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours video

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky navigates an uncertain future amid divorce rumours
Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher loses £8 million mansion in divorce settlement with Sara MacDonald
Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death video

Matthew Perry's partner shares concerns about actor's health before death
Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update

Shania Twain's heartfelt thanks in tragic accident update