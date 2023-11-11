 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film

Lily Gladstone advises viewers to avoid watching 'Killers of the Flower Moon' until 'you are ready'

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon actor shares key disclaimer about film
'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a series of Osage members who were brutally murdered for the wealth they extracted via natural resources from their land. Now, the film's actor, Lily Gladstone, is putting out the disclaimer for the Indigenous viewers.

Taking to Twitter, X, the lead star, warned viewers, especially women and teenagers, to avoid watching the movie until "you feel ready."

"See it when and only if you feel ready and see it with people you feel safe with,” adding, “You’ll likely have a lot of generational grief to process. You’re not alone.”

The 37-year-old continued, "I’m so proud of the film we made with so many Osage Nation leaders, artists, educators & community advocates,"

She noted, “Never forget this story is recent history with a lasting impact on breathing, feeling people today. It belongs to them, & we all have so much to learn from it.”

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film starred A-list actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film received massive acclaim from the critics but failed to attract significant business at the box office.

