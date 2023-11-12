David Beckham banters Lionel Messi in new post?

Photo David Beckham

David Beckham portrayed his love for the countryside and animals in a recent post on Instagram. Meanwhile, he also lauded Lionel Messi who was just awarded with his 8th Ballon d’Or.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the phenomenal footballer David Beckham allegedly left a witty yet warm message for Lionel Messi as he held up a goat in the air.

The husband of Victoria Beckham seemingly came across a little goat in the countryside while he was in his farmer mode at his Cotswolds home.

As per Daily Mail, David’s daughter Harper Seven wanted to keep it forever, but just then David realized that they already had Lionel Messi, who had signed with David’s team Inter Miami, at home.

Photo Lionel Messi receiving his 8th Ballon d’Or

Sporting a buzz cut, the 48-year-old footballer apparently lauded Lionel Messi with the caption, “Found a little friend in the country (goat emoji) And no HarperSeven sorry we can’t keep it (heart emoji) we have enough G.O.A.Ts right now.”

Additionally, the co-owner of Inter Miami posted this hours ahead of paying a heartfelt Inter Miami’s Noche D’or tribute to Lionel Messi, according to Essentially Sports.

