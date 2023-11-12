 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

Kel's health scare was caused due to a bulging disc from a prior injury that was pressing up a nerve

Sunday, November 12, 2023

'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

Kel Mitchell, famously known for his roles in Kenan & Kel and Good Burger, opened up about his hospitalization earlier this week due to a frightening medical issue.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video update for his fans, saying, "I’m good, I’m here I’m smiling, I’m with my family at home," followed by details of what happened to him.

Kel Mitchell detailed events leading to his hospitalization

Kel said, "I was out shopping when the whole room started spinning, initially, I thought I was dehydrated and decided to get some food and water."

The Good Burger star continued that he panicked after the right side of his body felt numb, coupled with an inability to swallow food. So, he drove himself to the hospital.

The 45-year-old actor revealed that he panicked more after discovering that his motor skills were not working properly as he failed arm and leg tests. He was admitted to the hospital and after several tests, the medical staff was able to find the cause of his condition.

It had to do with a bulging disc from a prior injury that was pressing up a nerve.

Kel Mitchell recovering after health scare

Kel concluded his statement by thanking God and his fans, saying, "With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline. Much love to each of you."

