 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert

The 33-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner postponed her second show scheduled for November 10 evening in Buenos Aires

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Travis Kelce surprises fans at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Estadio River Plate Stadium was touched down by NFL star Travis Kelce, who was seen cheering up for pop sensation from a VIP tent.

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift's Argentina gig

Taylor's new love interest returned the favour of Taylor for cheering him up in his Kansas City Chiefs NFL games at Arrowhead Stadium multiple times, by making a surprise appearance at her Argentina gig.

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swifts Argentina concert

The Midnight hitmaker kicked off the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on November 9, 2023, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her next show in line was spoiled by Mother Nature.

Taylor postpones her 2nd show in Buenos Aires

The 33-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner postponed her second show scheduled for November 10 evening in Buenos Aires due to truly chaotic weather.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the songstress shared the postponement news, "I love a rain show, but I am never going to endanger my fans, fellow performers, and crew members. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.

Travis landed in Argentina just hours before the show's postponement, with fans immediately speculating that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would appear at his belle's concert. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?
'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization
Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order
King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry
Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King
Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky video

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen
'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours