Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert

Travis Kelce surprises fans at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Estadio River Plate Stadium was touched down by NFL star Travis Kelce, who was seen cheering up for pop sensation from a VIP tent.



Taylor's new love interest returned the favour of Taylor for cheering him up in his Kansas City Chiefs NFL games at Arrowhead Stadium multiple times, by making a surprise appearance at her Argentina gig.

The Midnight hitmaker kicked off the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour on November 9, 2023, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her next show in line was spoiled by Mother Nature.

Taylor postpones her 2nd show in Buenos Aires

The 33-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner postponed her second show scheduled for November 10 evening in Buenos Aires due to truly chaotic weather.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the songstress shared the postponement news, "I love a rain show, but I am never going to endanger my fans, fellow performers, and crew members. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.

Travis landed in Argentina just hours before the show's postponement, with fans immediately speculating that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would appear at his belle's concert.