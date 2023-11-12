Prince Harry and Prince William are currently not on speaking terms

King Charles, Prince Harry ‘secret deal’: Prince William’s reaction revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly been trying to cut a ‘secret deal’ with his father King Charles to live and work with the royal family again, an insider has claimed.



The OK magazine, citing the source, reported that the monarch has 'graciously agreed' to it, and that Meghan Markle and Harry are ‘grateful’ for that.

However, the insider has also disclosed Prince William’s reaction to the ‘secret deal’ between his estranged brother Harry and father King Charles.

The publication reported that King Charles may be willing to give his relationship another shot, but it does not sound like future king Prince William is as forgiving.

The report quoted another source as saying the royal brothers’ bond "has not improved since the publication of Spare and there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon."

The insider said, "There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt. There's a great deal of hurt on both sides."

Prince Harry and William are currently not on speaking terms, according to claims.