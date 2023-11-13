 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Britney Spears claps back at Lynne Spears's denial regarding selling her stuff

Britney Spears claps back at Lynne Spears's denial regarding selling her stuff

Britney Spears accused her family of throwing away her favourite dolls and journals in her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me. 

Her mother, Lynne Spears, earlier brushed off the pop sensation's claims made against the family by saying, "I am not sure who told you that I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that because I know that how much these things mean to you."

She also offered the Toxic hitmaker to send her things back but now Britney has responded to her mother via social media. 

Britney pays tribute to Taylor Swift

The songstress recently paid tribute to pop music icon Taylor Swift by sharing her throwback photos with her fellow songstress from 2005 and 2008. She labelled the Midnight hitmaker as the most iconic pop woman of this generation.

Britney responds to her mother

Britney also responded to her mother's statement in the caption of the same post she wrote, "Ps mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home two years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up." 

She concluded, "Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though." 

