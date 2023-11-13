 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Melanie Walker

'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline

One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton reacted to Taylor Swift changing Karma lyrics for boyfriend Travis Kelce

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 13, 2023

'One Tree Hill' actress predicts Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift's marriage timeline

One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance.

The 41-year-old actress, who played Peyton Sawyer on the hit series, reacted to the moment when Taylor changed the lyrics of Karma to dedicate it to her NFL lover.

During her Argentina concert, which was attended by the tight end, the 33-year-old singer replaced the line “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” with “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Hilarie retweeted the video which captured Travis’s reaction and wrote: “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas. And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

A fan replied to her tweet saying that Taylor has “never done that” for any other guy which made Hilarie pen a follow-up tweet.

“Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work. This big old beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?!” she concluded.

