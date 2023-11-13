 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'angry and isolated' in US: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 13, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘isolated and angry’ after Kate Middleton, William’s new ‘army of fans’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘isolated and angry’ after Kate Middleton, William’s new ‘army of fans’

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s increasing popularity in US has left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘angry and isolated’, a royal expert has claimed.

The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Sarah Hewson as saying that Prince William has a new “army of fans” in America as per the new polls and Princess Kate “looks like a queen in waiting” despite Harry’s bombshell revelations in his memoir Spare.

She said before the new polls, Kate and William were 'very concerned' about how the American public might respond to Harry’s revelations. “But it looks from the polling, that they are siding with Kate and William”, Sarah said.

Sarah further said as the Americans take William and Kate to their hearts, it will add to a “sense of frustration” from Harry and Meghan - as well as them feeling “isolated” and “angry”.

The fresh claims came amid rumours Meghan and Harry would skip King Charles 75th birthday, however, their spokesperson has claimed that the royal couple have not received any invitation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday

Prince Harry needs drive to get out of bed everyday
What Taylor Swift's father think of her relationship with Travis Kelce?

What Taylor Swift's father think of her relationship with Travis Kelce?
Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’ video

Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’
Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’

Kate Middleton plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal: ‘Setting out vision for future’
Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’ video

Prince Harry to ‘turn his back on the showbusiness life’
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste talks paternity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to celebrate King Charles birthday
'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline

'One Tree Hill' alum predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's marriage timeline
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support over King Charles birthday
Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked

Inside details of King Charles 75th birthday party leaked
Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles

Prince Harry takes major decision after cutting deal with King Charles
Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'

Britney Spears' manager lambasts recent episode of 'Saturday Night Live'