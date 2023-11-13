Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'angry and isolated' in US: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel ‘isolated and angry’ after Kate Middleton, William’s new ‘army of fans’

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s increasing popularity in US has left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘angry and isolated’, a royal expert has claimed.



The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Sarah Hewson as saying that Prince William has a new “army of fans” in America as per the new polls and Princess Kate “looks like a queen in waiting” despite Harry’s bombshell revelations in his memoir Spare.

She said before the new polls, Kate and William were 'very concerned' about how the American public might respond to Harry’s revelations. “But it looks from the polling, that they are siding with Kate and William”, Sarah said.

Sarah further said as the Americans take William and Kate to their hearts, it will add to a “sense of frustration” from Harry and Meghan - as well as them feeling “isolated” and “angry”.

The fresh claims came amid rumours Meghan and Harry would skip King Charles 75th birthday, however, their spokesperson has claimed that the royal couple have not received any invitation.

