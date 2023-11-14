Adele's manager revealed that the songstress won't be going on a world tour after her Vegas residency

Adele explores new business venture with 'The Shelbourne Collective'

Adele, the pop music icon, is leaping forward toward a business venture as she is set to launch her own cosmetics line.

Adele has already applied for the trademark in the name of The Shelbourne Collective. The trademark approval would allow her to make and launch her own beauty products.

Adele to launch her own cosmetics brand

According to The Mirror, the songstress, who has just completed one leg of her Las Vegas residency, will be launching eyeshadows and thick eyeliners, similar to the ones her makeup artist uses to create her smokey eyes.

The Set Fire to the Rain hitmaker will also be selling body care products including creams, lotions, lipsticks, lip balms, perfumes, jewellery, and watches.

Other celebrities having cosmetics business

She isn't the first A-lister to have ventured into the business world with cosmetics products as Kim Kardashian has already been running a successful skincare brand.

Adele's fellow singers Rihanna and Ariana Grande have already amassed millions within a few years of their cosmetics business.

Adele's plans for a world tour after Vegas residency

Previously, Adele's manager revealed that the songstress won't be going on a world tour after she ends her extended Vegas residency in June 2024.

Adele's manager didn't provide any particular reason why the songstress won't do what everyone else does.