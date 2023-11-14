 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Jacob Elordi rejects 'The Kissing Booth' backlash

The Kissing Booth introduced Jacob Elordi to the world. But, the actor in the past has slammed the trilogy and received strong backlash for it. Now, he is responding to the critics.

The Priscilla star said to GQ, "How is caring about your output pretentious?" Noting, "But not caring, and knowingly feeding people ----, knowing that you're making money off of people's time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?"

Expanding further on his criticism, he shared, "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies."

He continued, "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

Based on the novel of Beth Reekles, the Australian actor was soon disillusioned by the rom-com after coming on board for the trilogy.

"My 'one for them,' I've done it," calling it "a trap" because "it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas, and you're dead inside. So it's a fine dance."

