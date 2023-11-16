Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents to meet for first time on Monday

 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been the talk of the town for the past few months, and now it has been reported that their parents are set to meet each other. 

Travis has just recently met the pop music icon's father, Scott Swift, at the Midnight hitmaker's Argentina gig.

Taylor's parents to meet Travis's parents 

According to Entertainment Tonight, the NFL star's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce are expected to meet Andrea and Scott Swift for the first time during the match between Travis's Kansas City Chiefs and his brother Jason's Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Scott Swift changes lifelong fandom from the Eagles to the Chiefs

Scott, who is known to be a lifelong Eagles fan, was spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard at his daughter's concert. It remains a mystery who he will be supporting in the upcoming match.

Earlier, Travis and Jason talked about Scott shifting his fandom from Eagles towards Chiefs. Taylor's boyfriend teased his brother, saying, "Got him over to the good side, baby. Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

Jason questioned the pop sensation's father, saying, "What are we doing? Scott? Are you going to let Travis's devilish looks and relationship with your daughter sway your lifelong fandom for the Eagles? Ridiculous."

