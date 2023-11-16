 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry was intoxicated by 'free' Meghan Markle on internet

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Prince Harry was fascinated by the aura of Meghan Markle the first time he saw her.

The Duke of Sussex reveals he was attracted by how ‘free’ the Suits star was and instantly wanted to build contact with her after watching an Instagram video of the actor.

Speaking of Meghan and her friend Violet, Harry wrote: "they were playing with a new app that put silly filters on your photos. Violet and the woman had dog ears, dog noses, long red dog tongues hanging out. Despite the canine cartoon overlay, I sat up straighter. This woman with Violet...my God. I watched the video several times, then forced myself to put down the phone."

Harry then revealed how he had "never seen anyone so beautiful" and that "there was an energy about her, a wild joy and playfulness. There was something in the way she smiled, the way she interacted with Violet, the way she gazed into the camera. Confident. Free.”

Harry and Meghan instantly started dating until they’re tied the knot in 2018. The couple is now parents to two children.

