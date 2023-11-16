Joe Jonas paid the tribute at Jonas Brothers' concert amid his temporary custody settlement with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas flashes sweet tattoo amid Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas revealed a new tattoo amid the temporary custody settlement agreed upon with his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers were performing a concert in Edmonton, Canada when the 34-year-old singer showed off the inked artwork on the top of his chest while wearing a white tank top.

The tattoo featured the dates "07.05.22 x 07.22.20" which happen to be the birth dates of his daughters, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, aged 1.

Fans also noticed a number of other new artworks on his body which included a drawing of a girl below his bicep, that many assumed was drawn by his eldest daughter.

Joe was also seen enjoying Halloween with his daughters in October as he took them out in a fairytale carriage, in New York City.

In 2020, the vocalist paid a tribute to Sophie as well through an illustration etched onto the back of his neck which included a keyhole with a sliver of her face gazing from the other side.

The couple announced their split on September 6 releasing a joint statement, marking the end of "four wonderful years of marriage" and simultaneously asked fans to respect "the privacy for their children.”