Joe Jonas flashes sweet tattoo amid Sophie Turner divorce

entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Joe Jonas paid the tribute at Jonas Brothers' concert amid his temporary custody settlement with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas revealed a new tattoo amid the temporary custody settlement agreed upon with his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers were performing a concert in Edmonton, Canada when the 34-year-old singer showed off the inked artwork on the top of his chest while wearing a white tank top.

The tattoo featured the dates "07.05.22 x 07.22.20" which happen to be the birth dates of his daughters, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, aged 1.

Fans also noticed a number of other new artworks on his body which included a drawing of a girl below his bicep, that many assumed was drawn by his eldest daughter.

Joe was also seen enjoying Halloween with his daughters in October as he took them out in a fairytale carriage, in New York City.

In 2020, the vocalist paid a tribute to Sophie as well through an illustration etched onto the back of his neck which included a keyhole with a sliver of her face gazing from the other side.

The couple announced their split on September 6 releasing a joint statement, marking the end of "four wonderful years of marriage" and simultaneously asked fans to respect "the privacy for their children.”

