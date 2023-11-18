Will Smith calls out romance rumors

Will Smith is accused of being involved with someone by pal and close friend Brother Bilaal

Will Smith calls out viral romance rumors with Duane Martin

Will Smith has denied being romantically involved with the actor Daune Martin.

Accusations about Will Smith's inclinations and preferences emerged on the internet when a YouTuber accused the duo of being inappropriate in a dressing room.

These brutal allegations came from Will Smith's friend of 40 years, Brother Bilaal.

In response to these allegedly 'fabricated' rumors, the Bad Boys actor bashed the claim and called the story of his alleged 'completely false'.

The 'hurt but not surprised' family of Will Smith has also decided to take strict legal actions on the matter, as reported by Daily Mail.

A legal insider revealed to the outlet, ”Will is focused on his forthcoming movie and charitable projects but is considering all legal options as he suspects he is the target of a smear campaign.”

“He’s exploring all legal options. Will believes the allegation is ludicrous and is hurt that a former friend would turn on him in this way,” the same source cited.

Conclusively, addressing the controversial allegations Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of Will Smith, has granted her full support to the father of her three kids and vehemently denied the allegations.