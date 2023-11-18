 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Will Smith calls out romance rumors

Will Smith is accused of being involved with someone by pal and close friend Brother Bilaal

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Will Smith calls out viral romance rumors with Duane Martin
Will Smith calls out viral romance rumors with Duane Martin

Will Smith has denied being romantically involved with the actor Daune Martin.

Accusations about Will Smith's inclinations and preferences emerged on the internet when a YouTuber accused the duo of being inappropriate in a dressing room. 

These brutal allegations came from Will Smith's friend of 40 years, Brother Bilaal.

In response to these allegedly 'fabricated' rumors, the Bad Boys actor bashed the claim and called the story of his alleged 'completely false'. 

The 'hurt but not surprised' family of Will Smith has also decided to take strict legal actions on the matter, as reported by Daily Mail.

A legal insider revealed to the outlet, ”Will is focused on his forthcoming movie and charitable projects but is considering all legal options as he suspects he is the target of a smear campaign.”

“He’s exploring all legal options. Will believes the allegation is ludicrous and is hurt that a former friend would turn on him in this way,” the same source cited.

Conclusively, addressing the controversial allegations Jada Pinkett Smith, the wife of Will Smith, has granted her full support to the father of her three kids and vehemently denied the allegations.

Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why
Drew Barrymore looking forward to look like a leather bag: Here's why
Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels
Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to count their blessings
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle refuse to count their blessings
Bradley Cooper upgrades style with girlfriend Gigi Hadid's line
Bradley Cooper upgrades style with girlfriend Gigi Hadid's line
Travis Scott sets his sights on new career outside rap video
Travis Scott sets his sights on new career outside rap
Emily Blunt reflects on being ‘utterly misrepresented’ by her stutter
Emily Blunt reflects on being ‘utterly misrepresented’ by her stutter
David Beckham reveals hidden talent at Cricket World Cup 2023
David Beckham reveals hidden talent at Cricket World Cup 2023
DJ David Guetta, Jessica Ledon take relationship to next level
DJ David Guetta, Jessica Ledon take relationship to next level
Drake gives unexpected shoutout to Taylor Swift
Drake gives unexpected shoutout to Taylor Swift
Behind the scenes fun antics of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ cast video
Behind the scenes fun antics of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ cast
Prince William broke engagement tradition when he proposed to Kate Middleton
Prince William broke engagement tradition when he proposed to Kate Middleton
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on life after Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on life after Joe Manganiello divorce