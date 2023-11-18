 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Shakira vows to be 'happy' while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons

Melanie Walker

Shakira vowed to live a happy life as she dedicated her Latin Grammy Award to her sons after messy split from her partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka hitmaker graced the red carpet at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, with her two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The Colombian singer stole the spotlight not only with her glamorous appearance but also by clinching the "Song of the Year" award for her hit track BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

Shakira radiated joy as she accepted the prestigious award and shared a heartfelt promise with her boys by assuring them of her commitment to happiness.

"I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can because they deserve it," Shakira said during her acceptance speech.

"As a friend once told me, there is nothing in the past. Only the future is remembered," she said, adding, "I also want to share this with my Spanish public.”

“You have been there accompanying me through the good and the bad, in difficult moments."

