Travis Scott shares his dream job from childhood - and that's not hip-hop

Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood

One of the most popular rappers, Travis Scott, surprisingly did not want to be one when he was growing up.



In a chat with GQ, the Antidote hitmaker spilled the beans on his career path in childhood: a nephrologist, a kidney doctor.

Sharing the background of his fascination with the field, he said he went to a friend's house for a sleepover, where he found his dream job.

"We went to his crib," the 32-year-old noted. "His crib was crazy. I've never seen a crib like this. It was OD. His dad was an ob-gyn. And I remember his uncle was at the house, and I asked his uncle, I was like, 'What do you do?' And he's like, 'I'm a nephrologist.' He told me what it was, and I was like, 'Yo, it's crazy.' I was like, 'Yeah, I want to be that.'"



He continued, "I don't know why being a kidney doctor was just such… I think it was his swag," he continued. "Like, his whole swag was just, like, he was fresh. I don't know. It was the idea of just, like, saving people at the time was dope."

Travis shared that he was fixated on the profession up until he went to college at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"I used to go and shadow at the hospitals. So I fell in love with it more there, just the whole process of it all," he added. "I wanted to own my own practice, know the business side of it, do the medicine side of it."