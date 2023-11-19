 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Mason Hughes

Andrew Tate claims credit for Snoop Dogg's smoke quitting declaration

Andrew Tate believes that the rapper has given up smoking after getting influenced by his previous tweet

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Andrew Tate claims credit for Snoop Dogg's smoke quitting declaration

Internet sensation Andrew Tate, often regarded as a controversial American-British influencer, has recently stunned netizens by drawing an interesting analogy linking Snoop Dogg's declaration of quitting smoking to being influenced by his tweets.

Snoop Dogg quits smoking

The 52-year-old acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg, notorious for his love of weed, recently took the internet by storm as he announced quitting smoking. 

Taking to Twitter, Snoop posted, "I am giving up smoking. After much consideration & conversation with my family. I have decided to give up smoke."

He added, "Please respect my privacy."

Andrew Tate claims that Snoop's decision was influenced by his tweet

It appears that the internet personality, who claims to be fighting the system whom he refers to as Matrix, believes that the rapper has given up smoking after getting influenced by his previous tweet.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the acclaimed social media figure having a following of millions, posted two screenshots: one of his own tweet that reads, "Weed. Oh, you mean… Gay," and the other of Snoop's announcement. He captioned, "I am just getting started."

His tweet has garnered a lot of attention, getting 5.5 million views within a few hours, but fans did not believe the internet personality.

One of the tweeps wrote, "Snoop don't know you, little bro." Another chimed in, "Your next move should be to call cigars gay as well."  

