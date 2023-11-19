The Chicago rapper and Bianca have been taking a break from their relationship since mid-October 2023

Kanye West's focus on music puts marriage with Bianca Censori in peril

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been making headlines throughout the year since they got married in December 2022. Now, it seems that the couple's marriage is on the rocks amid reports of trouble in paradise.

It has been reported that the Chicago rapper and Bianca have been taking a break from their relationship since mid-October 2023.

Kanye West focused on making music

The Sun quoted a source revealing to the publication, "Kanye is completely focused on making music. He is really keen to get his new record out with Ty Dolla $ign."

The insider continued that the 28-year-old Australian architect is the most patient person to be around the 46-year-old rapper, adding that Kanye appears more focused and happier when his wife is around.

Bianca's family questions her decision to marry Kanye West

They added, "The relationship has seemingly taken a toll on the architect, especially with everyone, including her family, questioning her decision to marry the rapper."

The insider stated that Bianca may go back to him after the album's launch because she loves the lifestyle, adding that her family and friends would be against it.

Amid their separation rumours, Bianca has been spotted in her home country, Australia, surrounded by her pals.