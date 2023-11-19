Princess Anne and Meghan Markle did not set off on the right foot, says expert

Princess Anne branded Meghan Markle 'low shelf life' after failed 'warm' gesture?

Princess Anne seemingly had an idea Meghan Markle is not going to survive in the Royal Family for the long haul.



The Princess Royal gave an honest advice to the Duchess of Sussex right at the moment Meghan entered the family.

Speaking about their conversation on his YouTube channel, expert Neil Sean said: "This senior royal takes no nonsense, much like her father the late Duke of Edinburgh

He added: "Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne.

“According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal,” Sean revealed, before touching upon the importance of treating the royals jobs dearly.

Mr Sean continued: "She [Anne] does endless amounts of engagements. She turns up does the job and does not seek the limelight, and represents the Queen.

"I thought the recent visit together with the Queen to the Thames Hospice was wonderful. But apparently Meghan left her meeting with Princess Anne dumbfounded.

"Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn't a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty.

Mr Sean the concluded: "According to a very good source Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess Anne. And Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy.”