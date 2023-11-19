Socialite and DJ Paris Hilton has just broken down her thoughts about Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West

Paris Hilton breaks silence on North West’s lemonade stand

Paris Hilton talks Paris Hilton finally weighs in on what she thinks about Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, as well as her recent adventures.

It has come in response to Kim’s earlier admissions to GQ about how her daughter North “fully scams” those she knows and charges over $20 per glass of lemonade.

However, the same is not true for first timers, who get a glass at $2.

Responding to the young kids’ drive Hilton broke down all her thoughts with Extra at GQ’s Men of the Year 2023.

She started by branding North “iconic” as well as hailed her as a potential future entrepreneur.

She also recounted same adventures back in her childhood and said, “I actually used to do that with my sister every summer in the Malibu Colony.”

“We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that, I love her so much.”

Before signing off she also gushed over her ‘iconic’ aura, by recounting a TikTok where North dressed up as her mom, in a velour sweatsuit, and had her friend standing next to her, as Paris Hilton.