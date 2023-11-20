King Charles losing 'grips on monarchy' with lack of 'progressive attitude'

King Charles could see himself in trouble after losing grip on monarchy

King Charles’ reign is seemingly in trouble with his regressive take on the monarchy, says an expert.

Clive Irving has branded the 75-year-old inconsistent with his ways to make the monarchy relevant.

He says: "I've been surprised by the lack of any sign that he's going to get to grips with the scale of the monarchy - the size of it - and that relates to the cost of it.”

Irving continued: "In the past, he has said that he was going to deal with it in a more contemporary, realistic way and make it fit for purpose for this century."

The expert added: "I don't buy this thing that he's instinctively progressive. He makes a few gestures, but he's certainly not a progressive monarch, and I don't think he's even capable of being a progressive monarch."

King Charles became the monarch back in 2022 after the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years. Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.