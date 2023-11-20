 
A$AP Rocky opens up about his most cherished collaboration with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky shares two sons, RZA and Riot Rose with popstar Rihanna

A$AP Rocky spoke about his "best collaboration" with his ladylove Rihanna during a recent appearance while responding to a question about his future projects.

The Fashion Killa artist was asked by Complex if he would collaborate on a project at Puma with Rihanna, as the duo attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

Rocky responded with an unusual answer, saying, “What could we team up and just like f---ing smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children.”

“I think that’s our best creation so far,” he said of his and Rihanna's two boys, RZA and newborn Riot Rose, before adding, “Nothing’s better than that.”

Rocky expressed gratitude to a unique collaborator in the mix, referring to "a ghost designer named God" who he claimed "shaped everything."

He continued to gush about their "beautiful angels," highlighting the joy and fulfillment that parenthood has brought to their lives.

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their son, RZA, in May 2022, almost two years after they started dating in 2020. The lovebirds welcomed their second baby boy only a year later in August.

