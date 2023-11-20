Will Shakira cut a deal similarly for another tax fraud case?

 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Stunged by two tax fraud cases, Shakira has struck a deal with the Spanish authorities over the first case, where she faced tax evasion allegations of €14.5m between 2012 and 2014.

However, speculations are rife about whether the Colombian singer would strike another deal on the second charge of defrauding Spain by €6.7m in 2018 to avoid the trial in Barcelona similarly.

The settlement between the Grammy winner's legal team and the Spanish prosecutors shed light on the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker accepting the charges and agreeing to pay the 50% fine of the demanded amount in question -- totaling over €7.3m, according to the Guardian.

Unlike the conclusion of the first trial, the second tax fraud case investigation is pending; however, the 46-year-old at the time described the charges as false and vowed to fight them.

But, following the latest case outcome, there is a possibility that the Illegal crooner might reach a deal on the second tax fraud case.

Further, the trial's judge stated the Waka Waka crooner avoided a three-year jail sentence by paying another fine of €438,000.

Explaining her reason for reaching a deal, Shakira said, "This decision to reach a deal responds to personal, emotional, and sentimental reasons that have nothing to do with legal [reasons," she continued. 

"I have reached the conclusion that winning is not a victory if the price is that they rob you of so many years of your life," she said.

Meanwhile, Shakira's tax fraud claims come on the heels of the argument that she lived in Spain long enough to become eligible to pay taxes.

However, she moved to Miami after parting ways with the footballer Gerard Piqué after eleven years. The pair shares two children.

