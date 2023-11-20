 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will join Kate Middleton for special Carol Service

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service
James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service

British singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay has confirmed that he would be part of Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas Carol Service.

Sharing the Princess of Wales tweet, the One Life singer said, “Looking forward to a very special night... I’m so proud to be a part of The Princess of Wales’ 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service with @Earlychildhood” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, Kate Middleton announced, “A very special Carol Service, coming soon.

"Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

The future queen further said, “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are expected to join Kate Middleton on December 8 for special Carol Service.

King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked video
King Charles to offer olive branch to Harry, Meghan Markle despite call details leaked
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's parents meetup hit a snag?
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub video
Prince Harry can’t expect bygones to be bygones after Christmas snub
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles chooses William and Kate over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry disclosed
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Expert solves mystery behind Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle discloses her Christmas plan with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle sends photos of Archie, Lilibet to King Charles despite rift
Meghan Markle sends photos of Archie, Lilibet to King Charles despite rift
Prince Harry anti-monarchy strategy is failing miserably amid Christmas invite snub
Prince Harry anti-monarchy strategy is failing miserably amid Christmas invite snub
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘opportune time’ in US revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘opportune time’ in US revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face frosty Christmas reception from Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face frosty Christmas reception from Royal Family