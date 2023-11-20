King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will join Kate Middleton for special Carol Service

James Bay confirms he will be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service

British singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay has confirmed that he would be part of Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas Carol Service.



Sharing the Princess of Wales tweet, the One Life singer said, “Looking forward to a very special night... I’m so proud to be a part of The Princess of Wales’ 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service with @Earlychildhood” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, Kate Middleton announced, “A very special Carol Service, coming soon.

"Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

The future queen further said, “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are expected to join Kate Middleton on December 8 for special Carol Service.