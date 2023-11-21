Tyrese allegedly changed some of the electric panels in the rented property, added potentially unsafe outlets and blocked doors

Tyrese Gibson admits making changes to Airbnb property amid $25000 lawsuit

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson has denied all the allegations of damaging the property he rented. The owner of Airbnb, Tiffanique Webb, is suing the actor-musician for permanently damaging his property.

Tyrese faces lawsuit for damaging rental property

The owner is seeking $25,000 in damages from the actor for making changes to the property (allegedly damaging it) during the latter's six-month lease of the 5-bedroom home located in Tony Woodland Hills.

Accusations against Tyrese Gibson

Airbnb home's property manager, Tracy Wolf, accused the actor of making changes to the property soon after he rented it in February 2023, adding that some of the altercations made by the actor are minor, whereas he also made some noticeable changes.

Tracy detailed, "Tyrese changed some of the electric panels in the rented property, added potentially unsafe outlets, blocked doors and windows with physical structures without even asking the owner, damaged the house's HVAC units, and defaced marble fireplace by painting it with golden paint.

Tyrese Gibson admits to making changes to the property

According to TMZ, a video obtained by the publication shows the actor admitting to making some changes to the property but claiming that none of the new structures were permanently attached.

The 44-year-old actor stated that the barriers were installed to ensure the privacy and safety of his two daughters.

Tyrese's lease ended in August 2023, and the Airbnb manager reveals that they have asked the actor multiple times to undo the changes, but he refused to communicate, thus forcing them to file a lawsuit.